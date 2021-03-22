Deutsche EuroShop (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) Trading 4.8% Higher

Deutsche EuroShop AG (OTCMKTS:DHRPY) shares traded up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Deutsche EuroShop alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.47.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.