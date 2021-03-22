Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 665.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

