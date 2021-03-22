Deutsche Lufthansa’s (DLAKY) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, March 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Lufthansa to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $16.00.
Deutsche Lufthansa stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,079. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.44.
About Deutsche Lufthansa
Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.