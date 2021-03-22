DEX Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last seven days, DEX has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. DEX has a total market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $67,450.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.22 or 0.00629390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067591 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00023322 BTC.

DEX Token Profile

DEX is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

DEX Token Trading

