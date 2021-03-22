Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Sells $146,756.00 in Stock

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.31. 2,509,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,160. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.49 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

