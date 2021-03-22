Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Capitalization Reaches $663,245.29

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $663,245.29 and $3,493.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.81 or 0.00400912 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000173 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

DIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

