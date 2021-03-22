DigitalBits Achieves Market Cap of $61.62 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $61.62 million and $1.67 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for $0.0807 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.87 or 0.00381071 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005086 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00026536 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.14 or 0.04808799 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,437,433 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

