Digitex City Market Capitalization Hits $12.57 Million (DGTX)

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. In the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City token can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00050874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00018796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.55 or 0.00643524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00068986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00023738 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

Buying and Selling Digitex City

