Digitex Hits Market Capitalization of $14.17 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitex has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitex has traded 202% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00050580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00018140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.40 or 0.00632272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00067905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023970 BTC.

About Digitex

Digitex is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

