Digiwage Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 50.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Digiwage has a market capitalization of $80,919.54 and $94.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded 201.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digiwage token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000495 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 tokens. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

