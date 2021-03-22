Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.71 Million Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,811,492 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.43% of FutureFuel worth $35,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 172.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 255.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.07. 4,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.