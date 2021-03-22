Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.38% of Tompkins Financial worth $35,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Tompkins Financial by 222.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,317. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.74.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.15. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.83 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMP. TheStreet raised shares of Tompkins Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tompkins Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

