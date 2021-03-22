Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,369 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 875,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of TC Energy worth $35,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

NYSE TRP traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,787,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $32.52 and a one year high of $49.95.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.6852 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.72.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.