Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.88.

NYSE:DIN opened at $89.62 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,810 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,154,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter valued at $20,411,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 16.1% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 210,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after buying an additional 29,259 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

