DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.45.

Several research firms recently commented on DISH. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised DISH Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.67. 23,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,047,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in DISH Network by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

