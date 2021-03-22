DMarket (DMT) Hits Market Cap of $54.57 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded 23.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last week, DMarket has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. One DMarket token can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $54.57 million and $117.55 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.80 or 0.00631829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.07 or 0.00067539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00023985 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a token. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

DMarket Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

