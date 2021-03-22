Doctors Coin Price Hits $0.70 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $160.99 million and approximately $717,021.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.44 or 0.00060075 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000284 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 99.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

