Dogecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $727.07 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0554 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $7.14 billion and $727.07 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.00345223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000741 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,866,135,183 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.