Dollar General Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.39 Per Share (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.16.

Shares of DG opened at $187.78 on Monday. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $135.04 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average of $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.