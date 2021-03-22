Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dollar General from $239.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.16.

Dollar General stock traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $192.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,207. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.26 and a fifty-two week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

