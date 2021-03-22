Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 24,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.27 and a 200 day moving average of $101.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $68.43 and a 12-month high of $115.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 314.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

