Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of D. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 69,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 31,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 112,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,095,417. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,667.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

