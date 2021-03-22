Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Domtar alerts:

NYSE:UFS traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 1.93. Domtar has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Domtar will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Domtar by 616.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,999,000 after acquiring an additional 652,457 shares in the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.