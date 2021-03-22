Donut Achieves Market Cap of $1.75 Million (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can now be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $133,006.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.09 or 0.00461562 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00065193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00138638 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.83 or 0.00760082 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00075231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000475 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

