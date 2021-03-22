Donut Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Donut token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $125,858.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Donut has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.49 or 0.00473079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00066162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00139233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00054088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.00814143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00076387 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Donut Token Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

