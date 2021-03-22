Douglas Emmett, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

DEI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James cut Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

DEI stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $34.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $172,301,000. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter valued at $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 51.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,714,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 38.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,642,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,332 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

