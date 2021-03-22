Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 330,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,630,000 after buying an additional 13,012 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after buying an additional 98,019 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $34.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEI. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.