Douglas Koch Sells 15,000 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Douglas Koch sold 15,000 shares of Caleres stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $216,900.00.

NYSE:CAL traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,329. Caleres, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.21 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $796.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.47.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Caleres’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Caleres by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

