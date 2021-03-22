Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Trading Up 3.7%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)’s stock price was up 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 275,453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,047,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

