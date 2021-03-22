DragonVein (DVC) Achieves Market Cap of $45.05 Million

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 69.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, DragonVein has traded up 410.4% against the US dollar. One DragonVein token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $45.05 million and $25.52 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,035.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.22 or 0.00939786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.52 or 0.00373426 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00036365 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001432 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DragonVein Token Profile

DragonVein (CRYPTO:DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

