Draper Asset Management LLC Takes $6.32 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,000. Alphabet makes up about 6.4% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,072.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $14.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,041.70. 81,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,052. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,043.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,762.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

