Draper Asset Management LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,112 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000. The Trade Desk makes up 2.5% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $782.15.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,937 shares of company stock worth $195,101,746. 12.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $4.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $737.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,443. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.50 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.10, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $795.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $724.96.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

