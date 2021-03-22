Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

DRQ traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,991. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.62.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $203,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

