Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Trading Down 1.7%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.25. 346,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,337,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on TAKOF. Stifel Nicolaus cut Drone Delivery Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Drone Delivery Canada from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

