DSLA Protocol (DSLA) Market Cap Hits $47.10 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $47.10 million and $1.26 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00051218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.87 or 0.00645417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00069186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,382,209,586 coins. DSLA Protocol’s official website is stacktical.com . DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

DSLA Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

