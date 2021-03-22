DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Shares of DTE traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $127.66. 839,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,369. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average is $121.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,726.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

