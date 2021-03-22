DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,549.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $986,023.86 and $1,549.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018562 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007450 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

