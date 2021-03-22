Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Market Cap Reaches $14.20 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market cap of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars.

