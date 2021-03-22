Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Price Down 8.7% This Week (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $260.31 or 0.00473149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.99 or 0.00139931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00054839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.13 or 0.00818165 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00076023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

