Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.45.
A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.
In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $93.03. 67,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,459. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
