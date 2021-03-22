Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.45.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DUK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $93.03. 67,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,117,459. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

