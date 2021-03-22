Dumac Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,828,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,606,000. Palantir Technologies accounts for about 51.9% of Dumac Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Dumac Inc. owned 0.16% of Palantir Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $23,550,000. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $30,277,497.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,240,956 shares of company stock worth $89,338,314.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.29. 827,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,225,203. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.