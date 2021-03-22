DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DRRX shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.24 on Monday. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.93 million, a P/E ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 169,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DURECT by 468.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 353,354 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

