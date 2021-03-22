Dusk Network One Day Volume Reaches $15.77 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Dusk Network has a market cap of $124.05 million and approximately $15.77 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $349.94 or 0.00636825 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00068376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00024139 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

DUSK is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,093,188 coins. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

