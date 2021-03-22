Dyadic International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DYAI)

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,539 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,823% compared to the average daily volume of 132 call options.

DYAI traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. 26,992,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,890. The stock has a market cap of $188.80 million, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,277 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

