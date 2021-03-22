Dynagas LNG Partners LP Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.91. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 21.11%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.