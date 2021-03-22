Dynamic Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.37 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $25.37 million and approximately $59,091.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00003038 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,434.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,696.50 or 0.03116565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.00344842 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.16 or 0.00975765 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $216.23 or 0.00397221 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.68 or 0.00403566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.15 or 0.00257456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00022575 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,337,154 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

