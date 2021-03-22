EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Sells 10,735 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,735 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 6.7% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 302.4% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

AAPL opened at $119.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $145.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

