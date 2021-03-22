Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Shares Up 7.4%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)’s share price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $50.90. Approximately 8,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 273,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,347,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth about $470,000.

Eargo Company Profile (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a consumer-focused medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

