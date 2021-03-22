Eastern Bankshares, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.16. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company offers interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans.

