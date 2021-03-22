Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 149.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.21% of Group 1 Automotive worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after buying an additional 179,164 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,671,000 after buying an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 119,247 shares during the last quarter.

GPI stock opened at $164.31 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.19 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.34%.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

