Eaton Vance Management Has $5.01 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $859,229,000 after purchasing an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,657,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $462,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,866,000 after purchasing an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $162.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

In related news, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total value of $7,995,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,291,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,540,235.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

